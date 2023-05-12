When Roman Reigns graces WWE television with his presence, you know there’s gonna be news. Especially given we knew the Undisputed WWE Universal champion was going to be in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions in two weeks, but had no idea what he’d be doing there.

After getting Knoxville, Tennessee crowd to acknowledge him on the May 12 SmackDown, The Tribal Chief wanted to praise his cousin Solo Sikoa for stepping up at Backlash, and for taking care of the Matt Riddle problem. Sikoa wanted to move on Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, but Reigns said they weren’t the real problems — the problems were his brothers, The Usos.

While being berated for their failures from WrestleMania on and demanded an apology, Jimmy seemed to want to offer explanations. He then laughed as he thought Reigns must be joking. But he stopped when Roman pie-faced him.

Jey quietly seethed, until eventually apologizing to save his brother. He also asked for another chance to win the Tag belts back for The Bloodline, which is when Reigns had Paul Heyman break the news. At Night of Champions, Reigns & Sikoa will challenge KO & Zayn. The Head of the Table vowed to win the belts, and dedicated the eventual victory to the greatest tag team of all time... The Wild Samoans.

This was rumored earlier in the day, with a lot of people doubting it would happen as Sami and Kevin don’t usually work Saudi shows. But it seems they’re working this one. Will they come back with their titles?

Get complete SmackDown results and full coverage of this week’s show right here.