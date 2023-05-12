Robert Roode undergoes second spinal fusion surgery

Former TNA World and NXT champion Robert Roode hasn’t been on WWE television for more than a year, and it’s been almost that long since his last match period. The absence is due to injury issues which led to a spinal fusion operation in December of last year.

When Roode shared about that surgery, he said he was focused on his comeback. Rumors indicated that was going to be a lengthy process. Now we know why.

Yesterday (May 11), on what was his 46th birthday, Roode posted that he’d undergone a second fusion operation on his neck:

Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama. Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November. Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at @andrews_sports_medicine Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least ❤️ Road to recovery part 2!

Here’s hoping the sequel has a better ending. Nobody wants a trilogy here. Get well soon, Glorious One.