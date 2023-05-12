WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 12, 2023) with a live show emanating from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, featuring all the fallout from the Backlash Premium Live Event that went down this past Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: There will be two triple threat matches in the first round of the World Heavyweight championship tournament. This includes Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio, as well as Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. Austin Theory. The winners of these matches will then meet in tonight’s main event to determine who faces Seth Rollins for the new belt at Night of Champions.

Tonight’s show also features the return of Roman Reigns, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Damage CTRL for the WWE women’s tag team titles, and more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 12