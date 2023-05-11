Becky Lynch is sick and tired of watching part-timers and celebrities walk into WWE and take important spots away from full-time wrestlers.

During an interview on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling, Becky was asked about which stars outside of WWE she would like to see come in and maybe work with. The Man didn’t hold back when expressing her disdain for the idea:

“No, I want to see wrestlers come in and wrestle. I want to see the people that love this, that work for this, that are there working year round, making the towns, wrestling four days a week, and not being home to see their family, not being able to take vacations because this is a 52 week-a-year gig. I want them to get rewarded. I want them to wrestle on WrestleMania. That’s what I want.” “I don’t care about the celebrities. I don’t care about you. You don’t put your blood, heart, and soul into this business. You don’t do what we do. You don’t sacrifice like we do for this business. You just come in for the spotlight. And good for you, and thank you for bringing in some eyes, but that’s not what this business is built on.” “So if you want to be a Cyndi Lauper and come in and help, and manage and put the spotlight on us, then that is great. Put the spotlight on us. But I don’t want to put the spotlight on you. Nah, nah, nah.”

I think Becky Lynch will remain a babyface for life with many current wrestling fans who have been saying some variation of this for more than a decade.

Do you share Becky’s frustration when full-time wrestlers lose their spots to celebrities or part-timers? Which celebrity will WWE match Lynch up with after her current feud with part-timer Trish Stratus is over?

