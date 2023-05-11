The Rock comments on the merger between WWE and UFC

It was announced last month that Endeavor is acquiring WWE and merging it with UFC to form a new publicly traded company. Despite some rumors that a WWE sale might result in Vince McMahon’s exit from the company, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel made it very clear that he was never going to let McMahon walk away from running the show in WWE as the Executive Chairman of The Board. The merger is expected to be finalized later this year.

In a new interview with CNBC, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked for his thoughts on the merger, and how he sees things working out between Emanuel and McMahon:

“I see smooth sailing with those guys. They’ve known each other for a very, very long time. We all have, as a matter of fact. And I see smooth sailing with this. This has been a long time coming.” “I often talk about my seven bucks moment, how I had seven bucks in my pocket when I was cut from the Canadian Football League. Vince had his seven bucks moment too as well, when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that’s in the billions of dollars.” “And when I say smooth sailing, I mean these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that’s gonna entertain the masses. And I think between WWE, UFC, bull riding, and probably some of the other things that are coming down the pike, I’m excited about this merger.”

Do you share the Brahma Bull’s excitement about bull riding and/or the merger between WWE and UFC?

