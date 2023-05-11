WWE can only name one star who received a bigger pop than Bad Bunny

We’re less than one week removed from WWE Backlash 2023, where the live audience in San Juan, Puerto Rico, helped contribute to a great show with their enthusiasm and lively participation throughout the night.

Bad Bunny in particular received one of the biggest WWE pops in recent memory for his street fight against Damian Priest. With that in mind, WWE’s digital team has created the following Top 10 list of some of the biggest pops since 2021.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns - Royal Rumble 2023

9. Dom betrays Rey - Clash at the Castle 2022

8. Big E cashes in - September 2021

7. Zelina Vega - Backlash 2023

6. Cody Rhodes - WrestleMania 38

5. Becky Lynch - SummerSlam 2021

4. Sami Zayn returns to Montreal - February 2023

3. Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 2021

2. Bad Bunny - Backlash 2023

1. John Cena - Money in the Bank 2021

John Cena topping WWE’s list makes me remember how big that pop was two years ago when he returned to WWE to start a program with Roman Reigns. It also makes me think how out of place Cena might seem as world title contender in 2023 after losing a ho hum match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn deservedly gets two entries on the list, and I’d argue that his pops should rank higher.

Bad Bunny was certainly received like the biggest star alive by the live audience in Puerto Rico at Backlash. Where would you rank his gigantic pop on your own personal list, Cagesiders? Which thunderous pop, if any, was snubbed by WWE?

Let us know in the comments below.