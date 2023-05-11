Edge maps out his WWE retirement plan

Edge is one of six WWE wrestlers who will compete on tomorrow night’s (May 12) episode of SmackDown as part of the new World Heavyweight Championship tournament. In order to advance in the tourney, the Rated R Superstar will have to first win a triple threat match against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

With that in mind, Edge posted the following video on social media today, explaining why he needs to win the tournament.

Edge indicates that all of this talk about Cody Rhodes finishing his story has made him think about how he wants to retire from WWE, because that day is coming soon.

He notes how physically similar the new world title is to the big gold belt that he was forced to relinquish the first time he retired in 2011. Edge never had a chance to win that title back, so he can’t think of any better way to call it a career than winning the new title and retiring whenever he loses it.

For what it’s worth, new SmackDown draftee and NXT call-up Grayson Waller responded to Edge’s video with the following tweet, suggesting that he might get involved in Edge’s business:

“I have so many questions- if only I had a talk show that would allow that to happen”

Do you think Edge’s retirement plan will work out for him? Let us know in the comments below if you think it will be Seth Rollins vs. Edge for the title later this month at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.