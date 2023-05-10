The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (May 9) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 601,000 and scored a .17 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a 6% bigger audience than last week, and a 21% jump in the demo. Both numbers are also well above what NXT did for USA with the second episode of May, 2022.

It was good enough for 12th among cable originals, and a pretty impressive performance all around in the face of stiff competition. There were two games each in the NBA & NHL Playoffs last night, all of which landed in the cable top five. The late game between Denver & Phoenix finished first on all of television with 4.8 million viewers and a 1.76 rating in 18-49, but the Boston/Philadelphia game NXT went head-to-head with wasn’t far behind at a 1.71 in the demo — and it actually had more viewers (4.9 million).

NXT will look to keep things rolling with two more Women’s Championship Tournament matches, and more Battleground build, next Tuesday. Other than the Draft Lottery drawing, the NBA’s schedule for May 16 could be open. Hockey could be a bigger issue, with a possible winner takes all Game 7 (or two, if the Toronto Maple Leafs can pull of a miracle) on the docket.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

