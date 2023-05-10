Our initial excitement about his (very pro wrestling) WWE name notwithstanding, we’re trying not to set our expectations too high for NXT’s Tank Ledger.

But it’s not easy when, in just his second match on the NXT brand’s flagship show, he does stuff like this.

Ledger had just taken a Josh Briggs boot to the face before he spit out a loose tooth, tucked it in his singlet, and used that to fire himself up. Sure, the comeback was short-lived. And, no, we can’t be sure this wasn’t something they planned so folks like me would share the clip. But that’s not going to stop the momentum on this Tank.

Let us know if you’re volunteering for Ledger’s armored cavalry (we’re still workshopping the fan club name), what you think about the build to Battleground, or anything else covered in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

Tiffany Stratton vs. Gigi Dolin - WWE NXT Women’s Title Tournament

Gallus vs. The Dyad - NXT Tag Team Title Match

Duke Hudson takes down a resilient Javier Bernal in singles action

Von Wagner is not a pistachio ice cream guy

The Creed Brothers confront Gallus backstage

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

Dijak destroys Ilja Dragunov with a steel chair

Charlie Dempsey stuns Tyler Bate after Joe Gacy interferes

Noam Dar wants Dragon Lee to appear on “The Supernova Sessions”

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker

Nathan Frazer delivers some Hard-Hitting Home Truths

Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James - NXT Women’s Title Tournament

The Family wants a taste of NXT Tag Team gold

Bron Breakker submits Trick Williams

Bron Breakker hits Carmelo Hayes with another Spear

Joe Gacy wants to enlighten Wes Lee (Digital Exclusive)

