Our initial excitement about his (very pro wrestling) WWE name notwithstanding, we’re trying not to set our expectations too high for NXT’s Tank Ledger.
But it’s not easy when, in just his second match on the NXT brand’s flagship show, he does stuff like this.
"Did he just spit out a tooth?!"— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2023
You are a madman @TankLedgerWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RkZtUcozg8
Ledger had just taken a Josh Briggs boot to the face before he spit out a loose tooth, tucked it in his singlet, and used that to fire himself up. Sure, the comeback was short-lived. And, no, we can’t be sure this wasn’t something they planned so folks like me would share the clip. But that’s not going to stop the momentum on this Tank.
Let us know if you’re volunteering for Ledger’s armored cavalry (we’re still workshopping the fan club name), what you think about the build to Battleground, or anything else covered in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Gigi Dolin - WWE NXT Women’s Title Tournament
- Gallus vs. The Dyad - NXT Tag Team Title Match
- Duke Hudson takes down a resilient Javier Bernal in singles action
- Von Wagner is not a pistachio ice cream guy
- The Creed Brothers confront Gallus backstage
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
- Dijak destroys Ilja Dragunov with a steel chair
- Charlie Dempsey stuns Tyler Bate after Joe Gacy interferes
- Noam Dar wants Dragon Lee to appear on “The Supernova Sessions”
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker
- Nathan Frazer delivers some Hard-Hitting Home Truths
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James - NXT Women’s Title Tournament
- The Family wants a taste of NXT Tag Team gold
- Bron Breakker submits Trick Williams
- Bron Breakker hits Carmelo Hayes with another Spear
- Joe Gacy wants to enlighten Wes Lee (Digital Exclusive)
For complete results and the live blog for the May 9 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...