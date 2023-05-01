The final picks of the 2023 WWE Draft include more NXT call ups

After two nights, first on Friday Night SmackDown then on Monday Night Raw, and even some supplemental picks, there was still a group of wrestlers left to choose from to close out the 2023 WWE Draft.

Here’s what we learned on “Raw Talk” about where those wrestlers are going:

Raw

Dana Brooke

Nikki Cross

Johnny Gargano

Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Emma

Piper Niven

Riddick Moss

Tegan Nox

Xia Li

Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer Mahaan)

Odyssey Jones

SmackDown

Tamina

Grayson Waller

Free Agents

Baron Corbin

Xyon Quinn

Elias

Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander

Quinn finally gets the call to join the main roster after what feels like too many stops and starts in NXT. Indus Sher is back on the main roster to add yet another faction to the mix, but they’re all good enough to be there. Waller had nothing left to do in NXT, so it only makes sense to see what he can do on SmackDown.

Elsewhere, this frees up Elias to stick around with Rick BOOGS, if that’s what they decide to do, and Johnny Gargano lands on Raw alongside Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell. The Way reunion incoming?!?

The 2023 WWE Draft is officially in the books!