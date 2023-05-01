Complete results for night two of the WWE Draft

WWE held night two of its latest Draft on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with both Raw and SmackDown picking from the second pool of eligible wrestlers.
Here’s how those picks turned out:
Raw
- Rhea Ripley
- Seth Rollins
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- The New Day
- Trish Stratus
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Bronson Reed
- Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
SmackDown
- Austin Theory
- Charlotte Flair
- The Usos
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
- Asuka
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH)
- Karrion Kross
- LA Knight
- Shotzi
- Pretty Deadly
- Rick BOOGS
- Cameron Grimes
There is still a group of wrestlers left to be drafted, many of which will likely be chosen on “Raw Talk” later this evening, so stay tuned to find out more on those names.
That’s it for this year!
