Complete results for night two of the WWE Draft

WWE held night two of its latest Draft on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with both Raw and SmackDown picking from the second pool of eligible wrestlers.

Here’s how those picks turned out:

Raw

Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

The New Day

Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

SmackDown

Austin Theory

Charlotte Flair

The Usos

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

Asuka

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH)

Karrion Kross

LA Knight

Shotzi

Pretty Deadly

Rick BOOGS

Cameron Grimes

There is still a group of wrestlers left to be drafted, many of which will likely be chosen on “Raw Talk” later this evening, so stay tuned to find out more on those names.

That’s it for this year!