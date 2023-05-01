Here’s how round 10 of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

Raw: Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) SmackDown: Rick BOOGS Raw: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter SmackDown: Cameron Grimes

Teddy Long and JBL were back as the presenters for the final TV round of picks.

Alpha Academy were selected to remain on Monday Night Raw, which is good because that’s where Maximum Male Models will be moving forward. The story with Otis and Maxxine can continue!

Elsewhere, Rick BOOGS was taken away from Elias before their tag team could ever really get off the ground. Then again, it’s still possible Elias joins him, as he’s still available.

Then, it was time for more NXT call ups. On the red brand, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter are finally getting a shot at the main roster, even though they’re scheduled to challenge for the NXT women’s tag team titles tomorrow night against Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre, who have also been called up.

Last but certainly not least, Cameron Grimes finally got the call. He’ll be headed for the blue brand on his way to the moon.

