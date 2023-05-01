Here’s how round nine of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

Raw: Braun Strowman & Ricochet SmackDown: Shotzi Raw: Bronson Reed SmackDown: Pretty Deadly

For this round, Molly Holly and Road Dogg were the special guest presenters.

The deeper we get, the lighter we go. Here, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, who have remained together as a tag team for far longer than anyone expected, are making the switch to Raw together. Bronson Reed will remain on the red brand. He’ll be challenging for the United States championship at Backlash, which seems like something of a spoiler considering that belt is headed for SmackDown.

Also headed for SmackDown are Shotzi, who was already there, and the most recent main roster call up from NXT, Pretty Deadly. The dynamic duo were prime candidates for as much, considering The Family sent them sleeping with the fishes on “Spring Breakin’” just last week.

To the bright lights they go!

