Here’s how round eight of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

Raw: Trish Stratus SmackDown: Karrion Kross Raw: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler SmackDown: LA Knight

For this round, none other than Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam were here to announce the selections. What a pair.

It only makes sense that Trish would stick around on Raw, considering she’s still in a feud with Becky Lynch, who was also just selected to stick around on the red brand. She’s also a Hall of Famer you have to take at some point!

The same can be said for Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, who were surprisingly still around this late into the Draft. They’ll be moving over to the red brand after a long run on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross and LA Knight will be sticking it out on the blue brand going forward.

