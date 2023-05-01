 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Draft 2023 results, round seven: Raw gets the other tag team champions too

By Geno Mrosko
Here’s how round seven of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

  1. Raw: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
  2. SmackDown: Asuka
  3. Raw: The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)
  4. SmackDown: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH)

For this round, Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce were the presenters. There was a huge pop for HBK, complete apathy for Pearce.

Before they ever got the chance to announce their picks, Brock Lesnar hit the scene and a scuffle with Cody Rhodes ensued, though it was quickly broken up by security. A commercial break later and it was time to get back to it.

The women’s tag team champions have long switched between brands but despite that, they still need a brand to call home and for Morgan & Rodriguez they’ll be heading over to Raw. Meanwhile, The New Day will be joining them in making the switch.

Asuka joins what’s looking increasingly like a loaded women’s division on the blue brand. The Brutes are staying put.

