Here’s how round six of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

Raw: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown: The Usos Raw: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) SmackDown: The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega)

For this round, Booker T and Queen Sharmell were the special presenters.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn were, of course, drafted together as the current tag team champions but it means Zayn leaves the blue brand. Meanwhile, despite multiple teases that it may not be the case, The Usos did indeed end up being drafted right back to the blue brand.

The Bloodline remains intact.

Also remaining intact is The Judgment Day, who were all drafted to the red brand. This just one round after SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was selected there. She was making some threats over what would happen if she wasn’t.

Finally, The LWO is staying put on the blue brand.

