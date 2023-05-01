WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 1, 2023) from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event scheduled for this coming Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: It’s the second and final night of the 2023 WWE Draft, with the remaining eligible names including the likes of Brock Lesnar (who is also back on this show), Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, The Usos, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, the LWO, The New Day, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 1