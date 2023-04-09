MVP hasn’t retired just yet: ‘I have a few matches left in me’

While doing some media recently, MVP was asked by Chris Van Vliet if he’s going to be wrestling again at some point in the future. His response:

He also took to Twitter to reiterate that he hasn’t retired from active wrestling just yet:

I haven't officially retired. I still have a few matches left in me. But not many. My final match hasn't happened yet. But it probably isn't too far off in the distant future either. I enjoy my current role.

I promise you I will tell you when I've had my last match. — MVP (@The305MVP) April 8, 2023

Over the past couple years his in-ring work has gradually decreased. According to Cagematch.net, he worked just 12 matches in 2021 and just 6 in 2022. Throughout that time, he’s been working in a managerial capacity, first with The Hurt Business then later, and currently, with Omos.

He’s still in good shape and won’t turn 50-years-old until Oct. 28. His days of challenging for titles or headlining shows in high level match-ups may be over but that doesn’t mean he can’t still entertain with the few matches he has left in him.

Now the question is what could they come up with for him that would be interesting enough to work those matches?