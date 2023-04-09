 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MVP hasn’t retired just yet: ‘I have a few matches left in me’

By Geno Mrosko
While doing some media recently, MVP was asked by Chris Van Vliet if he’s going to be wrestling again at some point in the future. His response:

He also took to Twitter to reiterate that he hasn’t retired from active wrestling just yet:

Over the past couple years his in-ring work has gradually decreased. According to Cagematch.net, he worked just 12 matches in 2021 and just 6 in 2022. Throughout that time, he’s been working in a managerial capacity, first with The Hurt Business then later, and currently, with Omos.

He’s still in good shape and won’t turn 50-years-old until Oct. 28. His days of challenging for titles or headlining shows in high level match-ups may be over but that doesn’t mean he can’t still entertain with the few matches he has left in him.

Now the question is what could they come up with for him that would be interesting enough to work those matches?

