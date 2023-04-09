Reminder: Brock Lesnar is a bad, bad man

I always love these WWE Top 10 videos the company releases on its YouTube channel every Sunday and today’s is no different:

The above video showcases Lesnar laying out the likes of Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle, Kane, Zach Gowen, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns again, Triple H, and Cody Rhodes. It’s Rhodes who is the relevant one here, seeing as that one happened just this past week on Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar made like he was going to team with Rhodes and then viciously turned on him right when their match against The Bloodline was about to start. We still don’t know why he did this but it hardly matters.

With someone like Brock, the beauty of the beast that he is, it’s the attack itself that means everything. The image of a man that big moving that fast with that much power is one that will never get old.

At least not to this wrestling fan.

And, hey, maybe this is the start of a much bigger story for Rhodes, one where he has to run down the gauntlet of opponents Reigns defeated on his historic reign before he can get another crack at the crown. That would be cool!

In the meantime, I’ll just enjoy Lesnar’s particular brand of violence.

It’s a thing of beauty.