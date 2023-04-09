Booker T gives Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes a ‘6 out of 10’

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to win the NXT championship for the very first time in the main event of the Stand & Deliver show just over one week ago in Los Angeles. It was, to date, the biggest match of Hayes’ career, and one of the biggest for Breakker too.

Rating: 6 out of 10.

That’s not my rating. No, that’s current NXT color commentator Booker T’s rating. As he explained it on his “Hall of Fame” podcast (transcription via WrestlingNews.co):

“On a scale of one to 10, I give it a 6. I ain’t gonna go too high, a six, just because I know what I’m looking for as far as, just like say for instance, if you were a gymnast and you were doing the vault. What am I going to be looking for most importantly in that vault? I’m looking to see if these guys stick to dismount, and I’m still looking. I’m still waiting. Did they go out there and perform? Yes, they did, but I just thought they were walking their way through it as opposed to trying to feel their way through, and that’s wrestling talk right there. That’s wrestling jargon. I thought they did a good job, but on a scale of one to 10, I would give it a 6.”

The focus of the match seemed to be less on tearing the house down and more on protecting Breakker — who was booked to get a tapout while the referee was down — while still crowning Hayes. It wasn’t a bad match, there’s just clear room for improvement.

There’s no telling if they’ll get the chance to improve on it, what with Breakker seemingly ready for a main roster call up and the WWE Draft right around the corner. Meanwhile, a Fatal 4-Way has been announced to find Hayes’ next challenger, and so far only Dragon Lee has been revealed as a participant.

Breakker did turn heel on Hayes on NXT TV this past week, so they might get another crack at impressing Booker T just yet.