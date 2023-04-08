Cody Rhodes hopes to ‘speak about my future with WWE’ on Raw next week

Cody Rhodes failed to “finish the story” in the main event of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, losing his WWE Universal championship match to Roman Reigns. One night later, he was left in a heap of flesh by Brock Lesnar, who made like he was going to tag with him before turning on him to close that show.

It’s been a tough week for the guy.

He acknowledged as much in a post on Instagram while saying he hopes to speak on what’s next on Monday Night Raw next week:

“A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night. I would like to thank @thebrandirhodes @wwe , the city of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, @bradkolowichjr , @sgovintage , @jtcervero , HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W Ryan C Mustache Chad Brian James Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and @makeawishamerica for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting…in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities. Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.”

One would assume Lesnar is next, but it’s hard to tell what to expect in WWE anymore.

Stay tuned.