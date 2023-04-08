Actually, Rhea Ripley should be the one to finally beat Roman Reigns for the title

There’s been a lot of debate surrounding the powers that be at WWE deciding to have Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to remain WWE Universal champion. I get it. It would have been special to see Cody “finish the story” and do something his father never did before him.

Alas, it was not to be.

We should have seen that coming too, considering Reigns and The Bloodline are only just now starting to show some signs of slowing down. There are cracks in the foundation, but still a lot to get out of this group.

So the debate on who should ultimately end Reigns’ historic title run will continue. I would like to cast my vote right now, not that I actually have one.

Rhea Ripley.

Relax, relax, I’ve got a really good reason, and it’s not just that she’s an amazing wrestler who had arguably the best match at WrestleMania, who is clearly the future of the entire women’s division.

My reason, quite simply, is this tweet:

D-Generation Judgment #SuckIt ⚖️



Yes that's a banana in my pocket, and no I am not happy to see you #WrestleMania

If that doesn’t sell you, I don’t know what will.