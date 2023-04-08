Here’s how NXT will find Carmelo Hayes first title challenger

This past Tuesday night’s episode of NXT ended with Bron Breakker turning heel on Carmelo Hayes, who just days before won the NXT championship from him in the main event of the Stand & Deliver event in Los Angeles. One would think that would indicate a rematch is in order.

It may not be!

That’s because NXT has announced a Fatal 4-Way to determine the next challenger for Hayes:





With a new NXT champion, we need a new No. 1 contender...



THIS TUESDAY, a Fatal 4-Way Match will take place to determine who faces @Carmelo_WWE at #NXTSpringBreakin'! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Od83AF9vZC — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2023

The champ says he wants a “first time ever match.” That would not be Breakker, of course, although it’s at least possible and maybe even likely he’ll be included in this Fatal 4-Way match once it comes around.

So far, we only know one competitor, because he was just announced:

BREAKING: @dragonlee95 is the first competitor in the NXT Championship No.1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match taking place THIS TUESDAY! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0i0ayiHSIX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2023

Dragon Lee most recently defeated Nathan Frazer on NXT TV this past week. He hasn’t been here long but he came in as an obvious star worthy of a big early push. Could he be getting it here?

We’ll keep you updated as more names are announced.

Any guesses as to who else will be included?