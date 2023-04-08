Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included all of the fallout following WrestleMania 39, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Street Profits

Some folks thought WWE had plans to push the Street Profits after they won a fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania. But that didn’t happen; Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins instead did the job for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the Raw after WrestleMania. This booking decision didn’t do much for Ford and Dawkins other than establish that they are a secondary babyface team on the roster compared to the more popular babyface duo of Zayn and Owens.

Stock Down #2: Elias & Mustafa Ali

Elias and Mustafa Ali were both presented as chumps on Raw, losing very quickly in lopsided matches against Omos and Bobby Lashley, respectively.

Stock Down #1: Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL was already on shaky ground coming out of WrestleMania 39, and it got even worse for them on Raw when Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost a number one contender’s match for the WWE women’s tag team titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Bayley was nowhere to be found on Raw, and a cryptic tweet of hers now has some folks wondering what her future with WWE looks like.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

Damian and Dominik are in the middle of a hot feud with Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny just in time for WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, where Bunny will be the biggest star on the card. Dominik continues being a heat magnet, as evidenced by all the loud boos he received just by standing in the ring on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Priest’s history as a former ally of Bad played right into an angle on Raw that saw him put Bunny through a table. Dom and Damian then picked up a tag team win on SmackDown over Rey Mysterio and LWO member Santos Escobar.

Stock Up #2: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar spent his time in a lower card feud with Omos for WrestleMania 39, but he upgraded right back to the main event scene this week on Raw when he turned on Cody Rhodes and beat the shit out of him for the better part of 10 minutes.

Stock Up #1: Matt Riddle

After four months off TV, Riddle’s return to WWE was one of the few surprises saved for the Raw after WrestleMania. He started off doing a mid-card angle with The Miz, but by end of the week the Original Bro also made a surprise appearance in the main event of SmackDown. Just like that, Matt Riddle can now be found everywhere on WWE television, including right back in the middle of a program with The Bloodline.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?