Drew McIntyre reportedly ‘unhappy with his current situation in WWE’

Drew McIntyre missed SmackDown last night (April 7), and word is that was due to a health issue.

A new PW Torch report seems to confirm that, with Wade Keller saying McIntyre was “physically beat up” coming out of his Intercontinental title Triple Threat with Sheamus & Gunther at WrestleMania 39 last weekend. But Keller indicates that may only be part of the issue with the 37 year old two-time WWE champion.

While the company was in Southern California for ‘Mania, rumors hit that McIntyre is in the final year of his current WWE contract, and that the two sides aren’t close to coming to a new agreement. Keller’s sources had some information about those negotiations:

“... there’s been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I’m hearing it’s kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he’s getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than he what he thinks he has coming.”

Last weekend’s reports made it sound like there was plenty of time left on Drew’s deal. Whether or not that’s right, Keller thinks we’ll know more about McIntyre’s future soon, saying the “situation will probably, based on what I’m hearing, be decided pretty quickly one way or the other.”

We’ve heard about plenty of wrestlers who’ve been unhappy with WWE creative, and McIntyre is now the second who’s spent time in the main event scene who allegedly thinks the company is undervaluing them financially (Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Moné was the first). With the Endeavor deal pending, it’s unlikely WWE is going to want to add a ton of money to the books.

Should be interesting to see how things work out between Vince McMahon and his former Chosen One...

H/t WrestleNews.co for transcription