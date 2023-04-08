Shinsuke Nakamura returns to SmackDown next week

The fresh rumors suggesting Shinsuke Nakamura would make his return to WWE television in the coming weeks were quickly proven true on Friday Night SmackDown this week when they announced he will make his way back to the blue brand come next week.

Nakamura hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since last year, as he was allowed to head to Japan to work a match against The Great Muta on his retirement tour at NOAH The New Year on Jan. 1, 2023. He made sure to say such a thing never would have been possible while Vince McMahon was running WWE, and he was grateful to get to play a part in Muta’s final matches.

Well, Vince is back and now so is Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style returns just in time to get ready for the next WWE Draft, which is expected to take place “in a few weeks,” according to Triple H.

