Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- PW Insider notes that Vince McMahon was not at last night’s SmackDown taping.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer adds that Vince called in remotely and made “minor” changes to the show.
- Meltzer mentioned that Drew McIntyre missed SmackDown due to a health issue. The timetable for his return is unknown.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that as of Monday, Roman Reigns wasn’t planned for WWE’s Backlash premium live event on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
- According to WRKD Wrestling, there have been discussions about moving away from the Legado Del Fantasma name and instead using LWO as the group’s permanent name going forward.
- WRKD also says the current plan is for the upcoming WWE Draft to take place on May 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.
- On his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy mentioned that his brother Jeff recently had eye surgery and is a few weeks away from being physically cleared.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...