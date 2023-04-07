Triple H’s big announcement: The WWE Draft returns ‘in a few weeks’

WWE had Triple H address the fan base at the start of Monday Night Raw this past week to reassure everyone that the company isn’t going anywhere now that it’s been sold to Endeavor. Days later, it was announced he would once again be appearing on television on Friday Night SmackDown this week to address the fans once more.

What could he possibly have to say?

“One of the all time greats in the ring, now running this place, Triple H,” Michael Cole said while introducing him.

He welcomed everyone to SmackDown, despite the show being an hour in, and then talked about how great WrestleMania was. WWE broke a lot of records — “if there’s a record, you name it, we broke it” — with that show but now it’s time to look to the future. And he was here to talk about just that.

His big announcement? The next WWE Draft.

He claimed that “when it is all said and done, this year’s Draft will change the game.”

