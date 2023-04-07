Finn Bálor reveals he was injured heading into WrestleMania

We all watched as Finn Bálor was injured at WrestleMania 39, needing to have a wound on his head stapled shut in order for his Hell in a Cell match with Edge to continue on Sun., April 2.

We didn’t know the 41 year old came into SoFi Stadium nursing an injury he’d suffered weeks before — one for which the normal recovery time would have caused him to miss ‘Mania altogether.

Bálor shared that story in words and moving pictures on Instagram today (April 7):

Road to WrestleMania On March 10th Ep of SmackDown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear.Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks. Hold my beer! With just 3 weeks & 2 days to WrestleMania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’ & with some careful planning, long days of rehab and a lot of swear words we made it back in time with a day or two spare! My wife said it best. ‘This injury has been the Demon of your career, and you need to over come this Demon to Release YOUR DEMON at Wrestlemania’ @verolaguera Special thanks to CJ for his incredible work ( and not taking a day off for 3 weeks) Extra mention to @docholmes & @athleanx for all their support.

That’s one tough Demon.