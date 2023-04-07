 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea Green says she had to go to the hospital after WrestleMania

By Sean Rueter
/ new

On Sunday (April 2), Chelsea Green took part in the WrestleMania Women’s Showcase four-way tag match. She & Sonya Deville didn’t win, but stood out in something that seemed designed to get Ronda Rousey her latest win on the Showcase of the Immortals.

Especially seeing as it was Green’s first ‘Mania match, she celebrated! Those celebrations aren’t what sent her to the emergency room, though. She tweeted this last night:

There’s no reason to believe Chelsea’s not shooting straight with us in this instance, but we admit to being a little gun shy based on her past willingness to use injury to work us marks. And while her stomach bug and distended gall bladder seem to be legit — and we’re definitely sending her well wishes regardless — she is already using them in character, and to further her storyline beef with WWE authority figure Adam Pearce.

Asuka is jumping in to let Green know she’s not finished with her...

Meanwhile, after Green asks for a mist-free match with the Murder Clown, Pearce joins us in being a wee bit skeptical of Chelsea’s story...

Pro wrestling, everybody.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats