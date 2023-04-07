Chelsea Green says she had to go to the hospital after WrestleMania

On Sunday (April 2), Chelsea Green took part in the WrestleMania Women’s Showcase four-way tag match. She & Sonya Deville didn’t win, but stood out in something that seemed designed to get Ronda Rousey her latest win on the Showcase of the Immortals.

Especially seeing as it was Green’s first ‘Mania match, she celebrated! Those celebrations aren’t what sent her to the emergency room, though. She tweeted this last night:

I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard … turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder.

(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.) pic.twitter.com/173sIM2y5t — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023

There’s no reason to believe Chelsea’s not shooting straight with us in this instance, but we admit to being a little gun shy based on her past willingness to use injury to work us marks. And while her stomach bug and distended gall bladder seem to be legit — and we’re definitely sending her well wishes regardless — she is already using them in character, and to further her storyline beef with WWE authority figure Adam Pearce.

Oh don’t you worry, I’ve already aired my grievances with HIS manager!!!!!!!!!!!!! Catering will now be kobe beef or NOTHING. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 7, 2023

Asuka is jumping in to let Green know she’s not finished with her...

Hey, let's fight now! Come on. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 7, 2023

Come on let’s dance with me please https://t.co/8en3QlRyuV pic.twitter.com/zTlgURzkWU — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, after Green asks for a mist-free match with the Murder Clown, Pearce joins us in being a wee bit skeptical of Chelsea’s story...

Speaking of blue drool. Bring me a doctor’s note and we’ll talk. ‍♂️ https://t.co/zq16pnF5Ll pic.twitter.com/eGZRc4oNSs — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 7, 2023

Pro wrestling, everybody.