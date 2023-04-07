WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 7, 2023) with a live show emanating from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, featuring fallout from last weekend’s WrestleMania 39 extravaganza in Southern California.

Advertised for tonight: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso go one-on-one less than a week after Zayn & Kevin Owens ended the Usos’ historic Tag title reign, and new SmackDown Women’s champion Rhea Ripley will claim her throne after Triple H opens the show by addressing the WWE universe.

Tonight’s show also features Rey Mysterio teaming with Santos Escobar to take on his son Dominik & Dom’s Judgement Day partner Damian Priest, Imperium taking on Brawling Brutes in what’s sure to a BANGER of a trios match, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 7