So, Vince McMahon is back.

Not only is he back, it seems he’s more or less taken the reigns of power from Triple H, creatively speaking, and once again has WWE in a choke hold. This has drawn the ire of many, including our very own Cain A. Knight here at Cageside Seats. Various rumors and reports have made the rounds that indicate morale within the locker room has taken a hit and maybe even some top stars are unhappy with this turn of events, even coming on the heels of one of the most successful WrestleMania events in history.

The Raw After WrestleMania this year was critically panned, and there’s a growing section of fans pushing a movement aimed at getting McMahon fired.

The chances of that movement bearing fruit sit somewhere between slim and none. Vince deftly maneuvering his way through his most recent scandals, from a brief retirement — one we can now call phony at best — to making bank off a sale of the company that also positions him to run the show as he sees fit is all the evidence needed to say as much.

It seems the only fight McMahon will lose will be to Father Time. Those hopeful he loses that fight sooner rather than later I implore to search deeper for their own humanity.

At the end of the day, we must remember this above all else: everything is gonna be alright.

The quality of the on-screen product may suffer now that Vince is back at the helm but there’s so much more to pro wrestling than Vince’s wacky quirks. Maybe some vocabulary changes, and some shows are rewritten late in the day, and some names are changed, and stories aren’t as cohesive, but those negatives don’t have to outweigh the positives. We may have to work harder to find those positives, but they are absolutely there.

We’re still going to get memorable moments from charismatic stars putting on fantastic matches at major events. Remember, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE more or less as his AEW character, The American Nightmare, and scored a sweep of Seth Rollins in a brilliant three match-series spanning from WrestleMania to Hell in a Cell all while McMahon was calling the shots. The Jey Uso/Roman Reigns story? Under Vince. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania? Under Vince. You get the idea.

To be clear, this isn’t a defense of McMahon. If I had my way, he wouldn’t be anywhere near WWE.

I’m just not going to let him take away the joy I get from watching Raw and SmackDown each week. There are far too many talented wrestlers doing great work despite their boss for that.