WrestleMania 39 was a lot of things. One of those things was a product placement/advertising integration extravaganza.

Some of those things were just weird but pretty easy to dismiss, like tying Cinnamon Toast Crunch lucha libre-themed emojis to the deeply personal feud between the Mysterios. Others were so omnipresent they made the most chill fans say, “Oh come on!” (looking at you, Turbo Tax).

Linking in the new movie The Pope’s Exorcist to Edge & Finn Bálor’s Hell in a Cell match? There’s at least a logical connection. Beyond just the name of the match, Bálor’s make-up alter ego is called “The Demon”. Plus they got the movie’s star, Russell Crowe, to do a custom introduction before Edge’s entrance. As Carlito would say, “That’s cool.”*

.@Popes_Exorcist star @RussellCrowe sets the stage as @EdgeRatedR and Demon @FinnBalor prepare to wage war inside of Hell in a Cell at #WrestleMania!



Check out #ThePopesExorcist, exclusively in theaters April 14th. pic.twitter.com/B7QGcRERfS — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

Cool, but it’s easy to imagine the Academy Award-winner just filming that during a day of other promotional work and moving on with this life. But it seems he took the time to watch the match, and liked it quite a lot!

Shout out for the efforts of @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor inside the Hell in a Cell at #Wrestlemania. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling.

Well done to both and to @WWE .@popes_exorcist — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 6, 2023

Edge, who dabbles in Crowe’s line of work himself, was flattered. The Hall of Famer responded with praise for the actor’s contribution:

Your narration set the tone of the story. Then we had to try and live up to it. So thank you for the incentive too @russellcrowe @popes_exorcist #HIAC https://t.co/g9vcIYR6R1 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 6, 2023

Finn only retweeted Crowe, but we’ll allow it. He did lose a lot of blood on Sunday night.