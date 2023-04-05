Donald Trump’s arrest destroys NXT in the ratings

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Apr. 4) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating among 18-49 year olds. This episode finished 42nd place in the cable rankings for the night.

These numbers are all down compared to last week’s 620K viewers, 0.16 rating in the key demographic, and 11th place finish.

As you can see, the biggest decline in the numbers came in the cable rankings, with this week’s Stand and Deliver fallout episode dropping more than 30 places in the rankings compared to last week.

So, what the heck happened to cause this huge drop? WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump was arrested, of course.

Trump became the first ever former US president to be indicted and arrested, and coverage of that story dominated cable television on Tuesday night. That’s why NXT’s low number was pushed all the way down to 42nd place. This is what happens when a delusional former US president is charged with 34 felony counts after spending years telling a seemingly endless stream of lies.

We’ll see if NXT can find its way closer to the top 10 on a less chaotic Tuesday next week.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

