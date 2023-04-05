Towards the end of a pretty eventful Stand & Deliver fallout episode of NXT last night (April 4), WWE hit us with this...

We’ve been excited about Tank Ledger (former Northwestern University football player Joe Spivak) here at Cageside Seats since we learned about his WWE name last fall, so seeing him pop up in this teaser popped us. He’ll be joined by fellow NIL program member Oba Femi (Issac Odugbesan, a track & field athlete from the University of Alabama), and Dani Palmer (AJ Amrhein, a fitness instructor and former member of Baylor’s Acrobatics & Tumbling team who signed with WWE last summer). All three have had matches on Level Up.

No specifics on when they’ll start working Tuesday nights yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

All the highlights from the April 4 NXT are in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

Zoey Stark crashes new NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell’s big moment

Jacy Jayne wants to continue to break Gigi Dolin

Pretty Deadly steal a win over The Family

Dijak destroys Odyssey Jones in singles action

Gallus is complete thanks to the return of Joe Coffey

Noam Dar returns to NXT

Dragon Lee captures his first NXT win

Andre Chase promises to hold an MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn look to scorch NXT

Jensen becomes angry with Briggs and Henley over James

Indi Hartwell takes down Zoey Stark

Cora Jade returns to NXT to attack Indi Hartwell

Mr. Stone gives Von Wagner an ultimatum

Lyra Valkyria stops Cora Jade backstage

Ivy Nile defeats her former friend Tatum Paxley

Axiom wants to expose Scrypts

Nathan Frazer reflects on his loss to Dragon Lee

Wes Lee vs. Axiom - NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes ushers in the HIM era

Bron Breakker unleashes an attack on new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Dragon Lee has big goals for his NXT career (Digital Exclusive)

Ivy Nile says it’s Diamond Mine vs. Everybody (Digital Exclusive)

