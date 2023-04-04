Cora Jade returns, makes an example of NXT Women’s champ Indi Hartwell

On the April 4 NXT, new NXT Women’s champion Indi Hartwell barely had a chance to thank the fans for always having her back when her first challenger emerged. Indi wanted to give that shot to former champ Roxanne Perez, but we were told Perez wasn’t around (and possibly AWOL since dropping the belt in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend) — so Zoey Stark it was.

That match went down midway through tonight’s episode. Stark was on offense for much of it, but Hartwell never said die, and pulled out a pinfall victory in her first title defense.

Still not much chance to celebrate, though. First, Tiffany Stratton appeared on the ramp to signal her intentions to come for the belt. And while the champ’s attention was on Stratton, she was attacked from behind by a returning Cora Jade!

We haven’t seen Jade since January, with reports telling us she was dealing with an undisclosed injury (there’d also been some concern about the 22 year old when her Twitter account was deactivated, but as you can see, that also returned tonight). She told Tiff to get in line, then had an encounter with Lyra Valkyria in the parking lot that likely set up her first match on TV since a Battle Royal on the Jan. 20 episode.

The NXT Women’s title scene stays interesting...

