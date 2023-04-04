Anticipation was high for the second televised match of Dragon Lee’s WWE career. Announced earlier in the day of the April 4 NXT, the recently signed luchador would be facing another amazingly athletic performer in Nathan Frazer.

There was an added element of intrigue before the bell even rang in the Performance Center, however. Noam Dar, one of the last NXT UK talents to arrive on the main version of the brand, arrived with his Heritage Cup.

Woah!!!@NoamDar is here in NXT and he's brought the Heritage Cup with him!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MwfUu1TacS — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2023

The stage seemed set for Dar to get involved, perhaps triggering a disqualification and setting up rematches for all involved. But the only thing that interfered in this thriller was the commercials that sent it to picture-in-picture.

Lee’s running knee finisher gave him the first on-screen victory in The ‘E. Then he got a mocking clap from the Scottish Supernova.

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar should be another banger. Will the Heritage Cup be on the line? It’s a different concept — matches are contested under British Rounds Rules, a two-out-of three falls format contested across six three-minute rounds — but there’s nothing wrong with that. Especially when you have talents like Lee, Dar, Frazer & more to showcase in it.

Let us know what you think, and get a full rundown of everything that happened on this week’s NXT right here.