Fans are speculating about Bayley’s WWE future — here’s why

Bayley’s name has been circulating online a lot today (April 4), despite the fact she wasn’t on Raw last night. Although it would be more accurate to say that one of the reasons the WWE Women’s Grand Slam champion is trending today is because she wasn’t on Raw last night.

First, though, there’s this tweet from Sunday, the day after she and her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai & IYO SKY did their latest job at WrestleMania 39 against Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus:

And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.



Bye — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 2, 2023

That brings us to a Fightful Select report which says one of the many changes made to the Raw After WrestleMania involved Bayley. She was apparently supposed to accompany SKY & Kai to the ring for their Women’s Tag Team championship #1 contenders match against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. “For some reason she was cut at the last minute”, and Damage CTRL took another loss.

Then today, Dakota tweeted this:

Finally, at least as of this writing, there’s another Fightful report on the impact Vince McMahon running last night’s Raw had on locker room morale. It mentions that two stars, “including one near the top of the card”, told the site they’re likely to request their release if McMahon is in charge every week from here on out.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has reiterated that his report didn’t mention any names, and that no one he’s aware of have requested their release from WWE today. But given the other items above, that hasn’t stopped the speculation Bayley could be following her best friend Mercedes Moné out the door.

Speaking of Moné, she defends her IWGP Women’s title at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Sakura Genesis event in Tokyo on Saturday. There’s a good chance Bayley will be there to support the former Sasha Banks, as she has been for The Legit Boss C.E.O.’s other NJPW appearances.

The question some fans are asking is... will Bayley be back after this visit to Japan?

Stay tuned.