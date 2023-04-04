The April 3 Raw was always going to do well in the ratings. It was the “After WrestleMania” show that fans always tune into expecting fallout from WWE’s biggest event of the year, and a big surprise or two. This year’s show also came after the announcement Endeavor was acquiring the company to merge it with UFC.

For many, it didn’t turn out to be a very entertaining show. This morning’s news that Vince McMahon re-took the creative reins for the episode further soured the experience for a lot of diehard wrestling fans.

But that was after folks watched. And A LOT of people watched.

2,260,000 to be precise, the most since Jan. 23’s Raw XXX. The 18-49 year old demographic rating of .76 was the best since Feb. 17, 2020 — before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It easily won the night on cable, but wasn’t close to the best number on television since last night was the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final. UConn’s win over San Diego St. was watched by almost 15 million people and did a 3.73 in the demo. But it wasn’t a close game, which probably also worked in WWE’s favor.

Raw lost a bigger percentage of viewers as the show went than they have been lately, but the numbers were strong all night:

Hour One: 2.47 million / .85

Hour Two: 2.26 million / .76

Hour Three: 2.05 million / .68

Now we’ll see how many of those folks are back for a more “normal” episode next Monday, and if the perceived lack of quality or learning about McMahon’s involvement will lead to a drop in numbers.

