Report: Charlotte Flair taking time off from WWE

After dropping the SmackDown Women’s title to Rhea Ripley in a classic match at WrestleMania 39, it looks like Charlotte Flair will once again be stepping away from WWE for a while.

That from PW Insider Elite, which reports Flair informed WWE during ‘Mania weekend she’ll be taking time off following the event in Southern California. The site notes that the decision to have Charlotte drop the belt came before she told the company about her plans. The 14 time champ is said to have told people backstage she’ll be doing some traveling with her husband, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte also told ESPN last week that she was thinking about taking part in a bodybuilding competition this summer, and questioned if she could prepare for it while traveling with WWE.

It’s not clear how long the break will be, but Insider notes she is not scheduled for this Friday’s SmackDown. Flair was missed much of 2022 for her & Andrade’s wedding & honeymoon, and to deal with dental issues. She returned in December and immediately won the SmackDown belt.