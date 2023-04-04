While it’s possible last night’s Raw was an aberration, WWE shows could be back to a world where late script rewrites and not delivering on main events that were hyped throughout entire episodes of television is the norm.

That’s why it will be interesting to see if these matches and segments that have been announced for the next editions of SmackDown and Raw will morph into something else or disappear altogether by the time April 7 and 10 roll around.

Even though its closer, Friday’s WrestleMania fallout SmackDown has the vaguer bookings. So far, we just know that new Tag champs and “conquering heroes” Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will celebrate, while new blue brand Women’s champ Rhea Ripley will “claim her throne”.

The NEW #SmackDown Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE claims her throne on the blue brand this Friday! pic.twitter.com/Xf72iOuJhK — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023

Both could build on things we saw last night, like The Usos being frozen out by Undisputed WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns after losing their belts to Sami & KO, and Ripley teasing a future showdown with her Raw counterpart, Bianca Belair.

Next Monday’s Raw actually has two matches booked. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan defeated (and possibly ended) Damage CTRL, and earned themselves a shot at Becky Lynch & Lita’s WWE Women’s Tag titles in the process. Meanwhile, Miz will actually get some prep time for his opponent for a change, as he has a whole week to get ready for the just-returned Matt Riddle this time.

Who’s tuning in? And is it in anticipation of these things, or to see if/how they get changed?