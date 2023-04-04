Cody Rhodes didn’t get to finish the story at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night. At least not the way he and many of us thought he would, with him holding the WWE & Universal championships instead of staring off into the distance while Roman Reigns celebrated over his shoulder.

The continuation of his story on the April 3 Raw didn’t really live up to expectations, either. Sure, starting a program with Brock Lesnar isn’t a bad thing. But it does mean he’s not any closer to capturing the one title that eluded his Hall of Fame father Dusty, and getting smashed by the Beast 24 hours after getting screwed by The Bloodline? Not exactly a feel good story.

It left a lot of fans stunned, confused, angry, or all of the above. Among those feeling that way were some of those closest to Cody.

Amanda Huber — widow of the late Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber, who earlier in the night shared how much Rhodes means to her family after he presented her eldest son with his weight belt before the ‘Mania main event — had this reaction to the outcome of that match:

That was the wrong call. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) April 3, 2023

She retweeted a few similar sentiments, then focused on what a big deal it was for Rhodes to have been and delivered in that spot before closing out with more gratitude for his friendship. Huber didn’t comment on the end of last night’s Raw, but Cody’s half-brother Dustin made his feelings crystal clear...

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 4, 2023

And Cody’s pal and Arrow co-star Stephen Amell seems to be having fun being a fan, but also didn’t think he’d be making this face two nights in a row:

I’d like to thank the @wwe for ruining my life on two consecutive nights. pic.twitter.com/r2xGbeOiMW — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 4, 2023

But as ostensible head of creative Triple H reminded us in his post-WrestleMania Sunday press conference remarks, the story never ends in WWE. It’s entirely possible these are just some hard times that will breed Cody into a better man (WHOA-OH), and Amanda, Dustin, Stephen, and many of us will appreciate his future coronation even more as a result.

For now, the story continues with Brock Lesnar.