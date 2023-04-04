The end of WrestleMania 39 left a sour taste in a lot of fan’s mouths, as Roman Reigns pinned Cody Rhodes to remain WWE Universal champion. To many, it felt like the right time to do the title change, but the folks in charge at WWE obviously didn’t agree.

Rhodes ended that show distraught in the ring.

He would end the Raw After WrestleMania even worse off.

It started well enough — he asked for a rematch that wasn’t granted but found himself in a tag team bout against Reigns & Solo Sikoa with the most unlikely of partners: Brock Lesnar.

You know where this is going.

Before the main event could even get going, Lesnar turned on Rhodes, hitting him with an F-5 and unleashing an extended beatdown like only Brock can. We never learned why he did this, but the show ended with Lesnar flipping Rhodes the double birds while Cody was being attended to by medical personnel.

A tough couple nights for The American Nightmare.

Elsewhere on the Raw After Mania, Matt Riddle returned after months away, Bad Bunny got put through a table, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez became top contenders to the women’s tag team titles, and more.

Here are all the highlights from the show: