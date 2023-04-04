WWE NXT results, live blog (April 4, 2023): Stand & Deliver fallout

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Pretty Deadly will tangle with Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, while Dijak & Odyssey Jones have themselves a good old fashioned hoss fight. Plus, all the fallout from NXT’s big WrestleMania weekend premium live event, Stand & Deliver! That show crowned three new champs in Carmelo Hayes, Indi Hartwell, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, while titleholder Wes Lee and Gallus retained — the later with the help of the returning Joe Coffey. Plus, a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 4