Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce hoping to do something with WWE

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce made clear he doesn’t just want to do something with WWE, he’s already talking to The Miz about putting it together:

“My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right. It was awesome to see him go nuts but I got to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it so hopefully we can brew something into fruition here.”

Kelce is a longtime fan who hasn’t been shy about showing off as much throughout his NFL career. He was celebrating touchdowns with Stone Cold Stunners all the way back in 2018. Then he cut a promo wearing the WWE title after winning the Super Bowl in 2020. Earlier this year, he channeled The Rock in a promo after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Like I said, a big fan for a long time.

Considering Kittle did such a good job alongside Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39, surely Kelce’s competitive juices are flowing and he wants to outshine them both. That can only be good for us.