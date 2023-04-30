The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Backlash show set to take place on Sat., May 6, 2022, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After two years of the event being known as “WrestleMania Backlash,” it’s returned to its previous branding.

We’re just under one week out from showtime and the card looks full:

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes never got his rematch with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship, instead moving right into a feud with Lesnar, who turned against him on the Raw After WrestleMania. We still don’t know why. Rhodes, for his part, has been the consummate babyface, vowing to give his body to get the job done here. We’ll here from Lesnar one more time before the big match, so we might get some context just yet.

The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle

Owens & Zayn defeated The Usos to win the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39. Then, thanks to an assist from Riddle, they successfully defended those tag team titles on SmackDown this past week. There’s no telling what the future holds for The Bloodline at this point, but this match is the next big one.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Vega made a compelling case for a match to Adam Pearce, and he granted it. She got the upper hand on Ripley after the champ hit her with a sneak attack on SmackDown this past week, and then got an inspirational pep talk from Rey Mysterio.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY

SKY won a triple threat match to earn a shot at the title, and it was booked for this show. Since then, both have been drafted to SmackDown.

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Lashley has long had issues with Theory but it’s only recently that Reed stuck his nose in and has gotten involved. Now they’ll all duke it out over the title.

Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Bunny was originally set to host this show but he elected to change that in favor of challenging Priest to a Street Fight after multiple physical confrontations.

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

This match was announced out of nowhere, with the two having yet to interact with each other on television. Then they came together on Raw for a staredown, we got to see how much bigger Omos is, and Rollins still vowed to put him down while fans sing his song. Hit it!

That could very well be the complete card.

