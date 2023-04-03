The Miz was the host of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend at SoFi Stadium but he was more or less just the guy who was there to deliver multiple big surprises — Pat McAfee’s return, Shane McMahon’s return, and Snoop Dogg doing a People’s Elbow.

On the Raw After WrestleMania tonight (April 3, 2023) in Los Angeles, he was there for another surprise.

BRO.

Matt Riddle, who hasn’t been seen on WWE television dating back to last year, interrupted Miz claiming he wouldn’t be the victim of yet another surprise. He didn’t say much, simply asking if the fans missed him. They cheered him, for whatever that’s worth.

The Miz ended up attacking him but, no different than the last two nights, he ended up getting beat up.

Poor guy.

Either way, are you happy to see Riddle back on your TV?

