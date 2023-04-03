Bad Bunny gets put through a table on Raw After WrestleMania

Bad Bunny will be a guest host at the upcoming Backlash event in Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023, but there has been obvious speculation that he could be working a match at that show too. After all, he’s a natural and has killed it every time he’s stepped in the ring for WWE.

The angle they just shot on Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles would seem to support the idea that he’s not just going to be a host next month.

After giving an interview saying he was only there as a fan, Bunny was confronted by Dominik Mysterio, who was angry about the world famous recording artist getting involved in his match with his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. Dom threw a punch, but Bunny blocked it and laid him out. That’s when Damian Priest threw him over the barricade, where Dom tried his luck again and, once again, got laid out.

Incredible.

Unfortunately for Bunny, that meant Priest putting him through the announce table:

Rey & Bunny vs. Dom & Priest incoming?

