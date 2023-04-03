Brock Lesnar is non-committal on his WWE future

Heading into WrestleMania 39, there was some talk the legendary career of Brock Lesnar might be drawing to a close.

Some of that was based on reports of Lesnar saying “goodbye” to people during an appearance on WWE Raw last month. But those reports also came along with reminders that Brock’s plans are always kept close to the vest backstage, and that he’s got a history of using whatever leverage is available to him in contract negotiations with Vince McMahon.

But based on an interview Lesnar gave to his old pal Daniel Cormier over ‘Mania weekend, it sounds like the 46 year old hasn’t quite made up his mind himself.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how much more... I don’t know how long I’m gonna be around.”

Brock says he thought he was done in 2020, after putting Drew McIntyre over at WrestleMania 36 in an empty Performance Center. But when Vince called a year later (and told him he didn’t have to cut his hair or shave his beard), he decided he didn’t want to go out on a match without a live audience. It’s the rush of performing in front of fans that keeps him coming back:

“This company’s been good to me. It’s been a fun ride. “Every time that I think I want to be done, I get to the ring, and I get to the building, and that’s the part of the business that I really love.”

He talked about his ‘Mania match against Omos (which he ended up winning with an impressive F5 of the 7’4” 400+ pound giant) as “me giving back to the business now.” He also said the much speculated on idea for the match was “just something that was proposed and I don’t make the calls around here.”

So could that be it? Or will those roars he heard from the SoFi Stadium crowd bring him back? He already admitted to Cormier he’d be open to another WWE title run...

“Of course it does, we all want to be a champion. But at this point in my career, I don’t know that I really need it. I would like another opportunity at it if things worked out that way, yeah.”

Given the crossover possibilities WWE’s impending merger with Lesnar & Cormier’s old bosses at UFC present, something tells me they’ll come up for some way to Brock to stay in the fold. Hopefully long enough for Gunther to get a shot at the Beast Incarnate.

You can watch Brock & DC chop it up on ESPN’s YouTube channel here.