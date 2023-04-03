WWE acknowledges WrestleMania 39 as the most successful of all time

WrestleManias keep getting bigger.

Last year’s show was touted by WWE as the “highest-grossing & most-attended event in company history.” This year’s just wrapped WrestleMania 39 broke most of those records.

As the company has informed us via this press release:

MOST SUCCESSFUL WRESTLEMANIA® OF ALL TIME WrestleMania 39 Smashes Viewership, Gate, Sponsorship, Merchandise & Social Records STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania 39 became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history. The two-night, sold-out event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles set new records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media. WrestleMania 39 became the most social WrestleMania of all-time, with over 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed over the two days, a 42 percent increase over last year. Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 33 percent, just one day after Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 28 percent. WrestleMania 39 generated a gate of more than $21.6 million, breaking the previous record by 27 percent, with 161,892 in attendance at SoFi Stadium over the two nights. In addition, WrestleMania 39 broke all-time sponsorship and merchandise records. Sponsorship revenue eclipsed $20 million, more than doubling the previous record. Merchandise sales were up 20 percent versus the record set in 2022.

And if that doesn’t work for ya, The Game sent it out in infographic form:

Thank you to the @WWEUniverse at @SoFiStadium and around the world for helping us create the most successful @WrestleMania of all time. pic.twitter.com/5Rq6VWHi8p — Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2023

Announcements like these do more than excite investors — like WWE’s soon-to-be new owners, Endeavor. They also make other sponsors want to get involved, and encourage other potential host cities to bid on future ‘Manias. That, in turn, will be more money for the Endeavor-controlled company WWE will be a part of.

So mark your calendars. We’ll be getting similar hype after 2024’s WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.